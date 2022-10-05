ArdCoin (ARDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,631.00

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $22,631.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

