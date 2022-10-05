Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 7.1 %

ACRE stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.