Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 200,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,818,654.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 7.3 %

ARES opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.