ArGo Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56,231.01 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $56,231.01 and $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.52 or 0.99990930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

