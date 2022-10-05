Arjuna Capital Acquires 189 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.4% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,744,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.0 %

GOOGL opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

