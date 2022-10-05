Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $14,846,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.