Armor NXM Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (arNXM)

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Armor NXM has a market cap of $3.17 million and $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Armor NXM coin can currently be bought for about $13.31 or 0.00066977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Armor NXM

Armor NXM launched on January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,187 coins. Armor NXM’s official website is armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Armor NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

