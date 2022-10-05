Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 24,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVL. Cowen lowered their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Arrival Trading Up 4.6 %
ARVL stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $17.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arrival
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.