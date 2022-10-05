Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 24,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVL. Cowen lowered their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Arrival Trading Up 4.6 %

ARVL stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arrival

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arrival by 486.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arrival by 130.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,600 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

