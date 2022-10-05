ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.32

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.32 and traded as low as $17.06. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 11,457 shares trading hands.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $64,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

