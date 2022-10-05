Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average of $171.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $288,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 133,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6,221.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 74.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

