Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

