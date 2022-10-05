Aryacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,332.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $293,720.43 and approximately $46,332.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

