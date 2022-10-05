Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,599,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 192,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.9 %

About Asbury Automotive Group

ABG stock opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.70 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

