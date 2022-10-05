Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:AHT opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.41.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
