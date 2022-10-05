Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AHT opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.