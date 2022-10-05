Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,747,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.