Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

