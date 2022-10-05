Aspiriant LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

