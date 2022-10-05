Aspiriant LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.