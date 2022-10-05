Aspiriant LLC Has $604,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.44 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

