Aspiriant LLC Invests $518,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

