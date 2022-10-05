Aspiriant LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,112.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 344,195 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,178,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 332,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.