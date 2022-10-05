Aspiriant LLC Purchases 3,578 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

