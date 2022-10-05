Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 124,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,481,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99.

