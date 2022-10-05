Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

