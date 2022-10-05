Aspiriant LLC Sells 151 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.