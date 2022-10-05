Aspiriant LLC Sells 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

SCHM opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

