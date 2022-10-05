Aspiriant LLC Sells 88 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $364.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

