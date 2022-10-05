AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

