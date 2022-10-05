Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $342,905.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00009700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010677 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,594 coins.
Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
