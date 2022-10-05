Atletico De Madrid Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.44 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00021785 BTC on popular exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004713 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001923 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.01599960 BTC.

About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

ATM is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2019. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is explorer.chiliz.com/tokens/0x4c3E460b8e8285DE57c8B1B2B688847B995B71D6/token-transfers. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

