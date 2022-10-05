AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,520,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132,436 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

