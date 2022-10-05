Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

