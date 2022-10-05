AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 468,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AUO Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. AUO has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

