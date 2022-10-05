AurusDeFi Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00013504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurusDeFi is aurus.io. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

