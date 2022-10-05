Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $236.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.03. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.