AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.56.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,646 shares of company stock valued at $96,496,670. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

