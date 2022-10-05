Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $319,263.73

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $319,263.73 and $50,758.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s launch date was September 4th, 2018. Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonio Foundation is a UK-based nonprofit organization established in December 2018. The new face and brand of the organization is focussed on transparency, distribution of power, equitable and incentivized sharing at its core. Autonio was founded on the belief that professional quality financial tools should be democratized and not concentrated in the hands of banks or professional trading agencies. One of the most important attributes of cryptocurrency is its ability to give people control over their own assets and finances while NIO Suite developed by Autonio Foundation aim to better enable investors & traders to navigate the crypto markets with profitability, privacy, and ease. Our Vision is to build a prosperous community around algorithmic trading. Autonio Foundation aims to bring together the advanced traders and the novice traders, creating a dual-pronged ecosystem for sharing trading intelligence. The complementary functions of the NIOX tokens enable a myriad of exciting platform opportunities, allowing individuals to gain exposure to the entire trading economy in a manner that is both collaborative and mutually beneficial.The official Autonio ticker is “NIO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.