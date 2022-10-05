Avaware Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22,078.94 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $22,078.94 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,115.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00268667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00136621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00725560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00606042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware (AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

