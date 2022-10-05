Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Reaches $16.15 Million

Aventus (AVT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Aventus has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00007993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $36,216.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/AventusOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io?utm_source=cryptocompare&utm_medium=sponsorship.

Aventus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions.The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate.”

