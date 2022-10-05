Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $37,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.