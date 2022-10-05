AVINOC (AVINOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $672,377.00

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $94.64 million and $672,377.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC (AVINOC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AVINOC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 389,244,472.194085 in circulation. The last known price of AVINOC is 0.23582603 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $589,846.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avinoc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

