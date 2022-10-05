Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,984.64 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $38,984.64 and $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

