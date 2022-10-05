Azuki Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $3.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 25,840,032 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

