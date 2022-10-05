B. Riley Weighs in on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $366.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,299,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

