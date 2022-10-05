Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,992.00

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Saitama Inu has a market cap of $711,720.24 and $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu
Receive News & Updates for Baby Saitama Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Saitama Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.