Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.