Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.37 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $272.37 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00025633 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Balancer Coin Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,611,445 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
