Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ball stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25. Ball has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

