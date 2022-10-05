Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $324.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after buying an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

