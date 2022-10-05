Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $262.88 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 70,947 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $262,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

